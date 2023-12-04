Holiday fun doesn't require alcohol - we'll get tips for tasty mocktails

The holidays are a terrific time to eat, drink and be merry.

But those drinks don’t have to contain alcohol to be festive and delicious.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with two local bartenders and business owners who specialize in non-alcoholic fermented drinks. We’ll hear how the sober curious movement has been growing and get some recipes for tasty mocktails and tips for what to have on hand for sober celebrations.

Guests:

· Valerie Diehl, co-owner, Val and Yazi’s “Sober” Shack

· Yazi Walker, co-owner, Val and Yazi’s “Sober” Shack

Ways to listen to this show:

· Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.

· Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.

· Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

