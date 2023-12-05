Tis’ the season for our favorite holiday cookie recipes

As the days grow colder, baking sweet treats around a warm oven has become a favorite pastime for families and friends during the holiday season. You’ve got a lot of ideas, but where do you get started? Which recipes need prep the night before? Which recipes are more kid-friendly?

On Cincinnati Edition, local experts share their favorite holiday recipes along with their recommendations for holiday cookie baking.

Guests:



Jessica Stern-Enzi, owner and baker, Beyond Grain Bakery

Blair Fornshell, co-owner and baker, Brown Bear Bakery and two seven two bakery

