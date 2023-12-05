© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Tis’ the season for our favorite holiday cookie recipes

Published December 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Pixabay

As the days grow colder, baking sweet treats around a warm oven has become a favorite pastime for families and friends during the holiday season. You’ve got a lot of ideas, but where do you get started? Which recipes need prep the night before? Which recipes are more kid-friendly?

On Cincinnati Edition, local experts share their favorite holiday recipes along with their recommendations for holiday cookie baking.

Guests:

  • Jessica Stern-Enzi, owner and baker, Beyond Grain Bakery
  • Blair Fornshell, co-owner and baker, Brown Bear Bakery and two seven two bakery

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.
