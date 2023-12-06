How the city and neighborhood leaders are addressing illegal dumping

A number of Cincinnati’s neighborhoods are plagued by chronic illegal dumping. The problem has an impact on the environment and the social health of the community. Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, which has been monitoring the problem, has captured 278 illegal dumping incidents on camera this year.

In November the Cincinnati City Council approved a number of ordinances to address the problem. One would allow the city to impound a vehicle used to illegally dump trash.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss which neighborhoods are most affected by illegal dumping, why the problem persists and how neighborhood leaders and the city are addressing the problem.

Guests:

- Aftab Pureval, mayor, City of Cincinnati

- Alistair Probst, Environmental Services Greenspace Program Manager, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful

- Carla Foster, executive vice president and beautification chair, Roselawn Community Council

- Veta Uddin, beautification chair, Evanston Community Council

