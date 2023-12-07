Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio, but what does that actually mean?
Ohio's newly passed recreational marijuana law goes into effect today. But what exactly will be legal? Republican lawmakers have been debating modifications to the initiated statute, which voters decided on Nov. 7.
Among the issues they have been considering are the tax rate, THC levels and enabling municipalities to ban dispensaries. There are a number of bills, including legislation by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), which would direct tax revenue from sales to substance abuse and recovery programs.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what is now legal and the efforts to modify the law.
Guests:
- Gary Click, Republican Ohio State representative, Vickery
- Tom Haren, spokesperson, Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol
- Jana Hrdinova, administrative director, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law Drug Enforcement and Policy Center
- Lee Hannah, Ph.D., professor of political science, Wright State University
