Study says citizens are left out of Kentucky's legislative process

Last March, Republicans in the Kentucky Legislature resurrected an anti-transgender bill in the 11th hour and sent it to the governor's desk. The passage led to backlash and criticism — not just of the bill, but of the process.

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is out with a report examining the legislative process in Frankfort and argues the General Assembly is increasingly fast-tracking bills in a manner that excludes citizens. The study reviews legislative sessions between 1996 and 2022 and identifies several procedural maneuvers the League says undermine citizen participation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the report found and the recommendations the League is making.

Guests:

Becky Jones, first vice president, League of Women Voters Kentucky

Rachel Roberts, Kentucky State Representative and House Minority Whip, D-Campbell County

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern



