Study says citizens are left out of Kentucky's legislative process

Published December 11, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
Becky Jones, the first vice president of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, presented the new report showing how legislative fast-tracking tactics have increased over the last 25 years in a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol.

Last March, Republicans in the Kentucky Legislature resurrected an anti-transgender bill in the 11th hour and sent it to the governor's desk. The passage led to backlash and criticism — not just of the bill, but of the process.

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is out with a report examining the legislative process in Frankfort and argues the General Assembly is increasingly fast-tracking bills in a manner that excludes citizens. The study reviews legislative sessions between 1996 and 2022 and identifies several procedural maneuvers the League says undermine citizen participation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the report found and the recommendations the League is making.

Guests:

  • Becky Jones, first vice president, League of Women Voters Kentucky
  • Rachel Roberts, Kentucky State Representative and House Minority Whip, D-Campbell County
  • McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
