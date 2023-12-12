'Tis the season to get scammed. Here's advice for avoiding grinchy thieves

The holidays have the power to turn the greediest misers into generous souls.

But scammers and thieves count on that spirit of giving to line their own pockets.

From sales that look too good to be true to fake seasonal employment ads and free holiday apps that are mining personal information, scams can upend this most wonderful time of year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll talk about holiday scams and retail theft and how to spot red flags so your days can stay merry and bright.

Guests:



Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

Karl Langhorst, adjunct instructor, University of Cincinnati School of Criminal Justice

Megan O'Brien, outreach, engagement and public relations specialist, BBB Serving Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky & Southeast Indiana

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

