What’s next for the edibles market now that recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio?

Ohio’s newly passed recreational marijuana law went into effect this month, and local entrepreneurs have set their sights on expanding the cannabis edibles market within the state.

The U.S. adult smoking rate is down, and edibles provide a discrete and smoke-free experience that can come in a variety of flavors and packaging. However, their appeal has also raised concerns among health advocates who argue the packaging and marketing entice children to consume the products.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the growing THC-infused edibles market and how local entrepreneurs hope to expand the market in the state.

Yazi Walker, co-owner, Val and Yazi’s “Sober” Shack

