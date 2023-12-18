The movies that made our film critic 'feel' in 2023

This year Hollywood read like A Tale of Two Cities. It was the best of times for moviegoers, and it was the worst of times for members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions. Those unions went on strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down over disagreements about compensation, streaming residuals and the use of AI. Those strikes placed production in a gridlock for months.

Yet, the year drew moviegoers away from their devices and back to the theaters with larger-than-life stories that film critic tt stern-enzi says made us feel. From Ava DuVernay's exploration of the caste system to Celine Song's realistic take on romance, he shares his top 10 movies of 2023.

