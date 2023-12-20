'The Power Grab' reveals what went on behind the scenes of the House Bill 6 scandal

It's been called the largest public corruption case in Ohio history. The House Bill 6 nuclear bailout bribery scandal resulted in the arrest of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on racketeering charges — and has ensnared some of the most powerful men in the state's Republican Party.

A new podcast series called The Power Grab takes a deep look at the people, politics and profit motivation at the heart of the scandal — and raises questions about what systems could be changed to prevent anything like it from happening again.

In six episodes, WOSU reporter Renee Fox weaves together secret FBI recordings and exclusive interviews to reveal the backroom deals and how the power players were finally caught. She joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the House Bill 6 scandal.

