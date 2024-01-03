How Cincinnati leaders are working to cut down evictions

Last month, Cincinnati City Council voted to approve the Access to Counsel program — a limited program offering legal assistance to renters facing eviction.

According to recent data, about 60% of all Cincinnati households are rentals and 70% of those households are considered low to extremely low income. State law requires most landlords have legal representation in eviction court; however, only 7% of renters have lawyers representing them. Renters without representation are 84% more likely to be evicted.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about how city leaders are addressing Cincinnati's housing crisis, their plans to crack down on negligent landlords, and how local organizations are getting involved to prevent evictions.

Guests:



Meeka Owens, Cincinnati City Councilmember

Reggie Harris, Cincinnati City Councilmember

Deborah Collins, communications chair, Real Estate Investors Association of Greater Cincinnati

