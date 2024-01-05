Top stories: Ohio sports betting yields billions, while millions for affordable housing in Cincy can't be spent
Sports betting has been legal in Ohio for a full year, and the state has seen billions of dollars in wagers placed.
But Ohio also had an increase in calls to its problem gambling hotline.
What do experts expect for the new year?
Plus, Cincinnati has millions of dollars in its affordable housing fund that can’t be spent. Why?
And, we talk about some resolutions that could make your 2024 healthier and more connected to your community.
All that and more on the weekly news review.
Guests:
- Allie Vugrincic, reporter, WOSU
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Erin Gottsacker, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom
- Kendall Crawford, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom
