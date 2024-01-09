The ramifications of Kentucky's teacher shortage are growing
School districts across the country have experienced chronic teacher shortages as more educators leave the profession.
Kentucky school districts have not been immune from the crisis, as the number of teacher shortages has increased since 2019, according to a recent report from the Office of Education Accountability. The report called for an "across the pipeline" approach to retain teachers and replace the classified staff who've left the workforce, including custodians, bus drivers, food service workers and substitute teachers.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the factors contributing to Kentucky's teacher shortage, how state officials are responding, and how organizations and agencies are working to address the gap.
Guests:
- McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
- Eileen Shanahan, Ed.D., department chair in the College of Education, Northern Kentucky University
- Ginni Chase Fair, Ed.D., dean and professor, College of Education, Northern Kentucky University
- Eddie Campbell, president, Kentucky Education Association
