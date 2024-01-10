New Medicare expansion helps seniors with access to mental health resources
Starting this month, the more than 65 million Americans who rely on Medicare will have access to better mental health coverage.
The expansion comes after decades of limited access to the more than 400,000 licensed mental health professionals and will cover therapy appointments with counselors and marriage and family counselors.
On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the new expansion and how it will impact centers and agencies serving older Americans.
Guests:
- Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations, Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio
- Ann Sutton Burke, MPA CMC , chief services officer, Jewish Family Service of the Cincinnati Area
- Randy Allman , president and CEO, Butler Behavioral Health
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast