New Medicare expansion helps seniors with access to mental health resources

Starting this month, the more than 65 million Americans who rely on Medicare will have access to better mental health coverage.

The expansion comes after decades of limited access to the more than 400,000 licensed mental health professionals and will cover therapy appointments with counselors and marriage and family counselors.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the new expansion and how it will impact centers and agencies serving older Americans.

Guests:



Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations, Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio

Ann Sutton Burke, MPA CMC , chief services officer, Jewish Family Service of the Cincinnati Area

Randy Allman , president and CEO, Butler Behavioral Health

