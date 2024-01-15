As church attendance declines, what does that mean for the future of the Black church and its influence?

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most influential civil rights champions of our time, whose leadership and example inspired activism and freedom movements around the globe. Like many of his contemporaries, Dr. King's power behind the podium was first developed from the pulpit of the Black church.

Historically, the Black church served as both a place of worship and a hub of development for generations of America's most influential Black leaders, artists and thought leaders, when those opportunities for advancement were denied elsewhere. Yet in recent years, church attendance has declined in the U.S. across faiths, including the Black church. How will this decline impact the future of the Black church?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of the Black church, why attendance has dwindled and how three local pastors are shifting to attract and retain a new generation back to the pews.

Guests:



Rev. Mike Scruggs, Sr., senior pastor of Light of the World Church

Rev. Darnell Lee, Jr., chief executive officer of Darnell Lee Ministries

Rev. David Childs, Ph.D., pastor at First Antioch Baptist Church, associate professor of Social Studies Education and History, Northern Kentucky University

