We talk with Ohio Lt. Gov Jon Husted as the social media law he championed heads to court

An Ohio law that requires children younger than 16 to get their parents' consent to use social media apps was scheduled to take effect earlier this week.

It landed in court instead.

A federal judge temporarily stopped enforcement of the law after the trade group NetChoice filed suit.

NetChoice, which represents Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, among other tech companies, argues the law violates the constitutional right to free speech and endangers the online privacy of adults and children in Ohio.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted about the law, which he championed, along with a NetChoice executive, a researcher who studies the impact of media on children, and a reporter who's been covering the story.

Guests:

Ohio Lt. Gov Jon Husted

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel, NetChoice

Nancy Jennings, Ph.D., associate professor and director of the Children’s Education and Entertainment Research Lab, University of Cincinnati

Laura Hancock, Columbus bureau reporter, Cleveland Plain Dealer

