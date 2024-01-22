© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ky. GOP lawmaker wants to bring back 'middle housing'

January 22, 2024
brightly colored townhouses on a street lined with cars
So-called "middle housing" comprises a range of housing options from duplexes to rowhouses.

A study released by the Northern Kentucky Area Development District in 2003 found the region needs to build 6,650 units of housing over the next five years. The study also found found there are too few rentals for very low-income residents, reflecting what we are seeing nationwide — a shortage of affordable housing.

State Rep. Steven Doan, R-Erlanger, has introduced a bill he thinks could improve housing affordability in Kentucky. House Bill 102 would loosen zoning laws to expand "middle housing" or a range of options from duplexes to rowhouses.

Opponents of the bill, including the Kentucky League of Cities, argue these decisions should be made locally.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of "middle housing" and speak with Rep. Doan about why he is pushing for this legislation.

  • Steven Doan, Kentucky State Representative, Republican from Erlanger
  • Salim Furth, senior research fellow and director of the Urbanity project, Mercatus Center at George Mason University

