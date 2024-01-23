How to get ready for this year's total solar eclipse on April 8

In just a few short months, a total solar eclipse will be visible in many parts of the U.S., including Ohio. The last time such a phenomenon was visible in North America was in 2017, and millions of people across the country scrambled to find approved viewing gear and tickets to viewing parties.

Unlike 2017, this year's path of totality will be much narrower, and parts of the region near the path of totality are already preparing for an influx of tourists leading up to the event April 8. Another total solar eclipse will not be visible in the U.S. until 2044. Are you ready?

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the upcoming solar eclipse, why it's so special, and how you can prepare in the weeks leading up to the event.

Guests:



Dean Regas, astronomer, host of the Looking Up podcast

podcast Nancy Sartain, leisure marketing director, Richmond-Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau

Emily L. Lauer, vice president of PR and communications, Destination Cleveland

Ways to listen to this show:

