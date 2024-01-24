A new Ohio bill could protect the earnings of 'kidfluencers'
This month two Ohio lawmakers introduced The Kidfluencer Protection Act, a new bill that would ensure child influencers are compensated for online content they create or are featured in.
Efforts to protect minors on social media platforms have ramped up as conversations on digital child labor laws, privacy and consent are happening across the country. At the age of 18, influencers would have access to a trust containing a portion of their online earnings and the ability to request the removal of content they were featured in as minors.
On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about The Kidfluencer Protection Act and how parents can protect the privacy and earnings of their children in the new digital age.
Guests:
- Lauren McNally, Ohio State Representative, D-Youngstown
- Erikka Franklin, entrepreneur and influencer @FashionistaFranklin
- Kate Knibbs, senior writer, WIRED
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.