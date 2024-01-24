A new Ohio bill could protect the earnings of 'kidfluencers'

This month two Ohio lawmakers introduced The Kidfluencer Protection Act, a new bill that would ensure child influencers are compensated for online content they create or are featured in.

Efforts to protect minors on social media platforms have ramped up as conversations on digital child labor laws, privacy and consent are happening across the country. At the age of 18, influencers would have access to a trust containing a portion of their online earnings and the ability to request the removal of content they were featured in as minors.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about The Kidfluencer Protection Act and how parents can protect the privacy and earnings of their children in the new digital age.

Guests:



Lauren McNally, Ohio State Representative, D-Youngstown

Erikka Franklin, entrepreneur and influencer @FashionistaFranklin

Kate Knibbs, senior writer, WIRED

