Tempers flare in the Ohio Senate and on the debate stage, plus more top stories

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed it, but a law banning transgender care for minors and blocking trans athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams will take effect. The Ohio Senate voted to override the governor on Wednesday. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the details on the new law and the arguments on the Senate floor.

Also this week, Ohio GOP candidates for U.S. Senate had their first debate. While they agree on many issues they still found reasons to challenge one another. We’ll discuss their proposals for border security, whether they would support a national abortion ban and how much former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Bernie Moreno matters in this race.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Haley BeMiller, political reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Scott Wartman, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

