How far would you go to extend the life of a beloved pet?

People who've had pets know how hard it can be say goodbye to a beloved animal at the end of their lives.

But what if you could keep your furry friend around longer?

A biotech company is working to develop a drug to extend the lives of dogs, and the company announced last year it's a step closer to bringing the drug to market.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the potential of such drugs and whether they would be ethical. And our panel of experts will take your questions and offer advice about the best ways to keep pets healthy and happy as they age.

Guests:

Jennifer Wells, program director and professor of veterinary technology, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Denise Johnson, veterinarian and certified cat behavior consultant

Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer, owner of Paws Look Listen

