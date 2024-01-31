What's next for trans youth after Ohio lawmakers override veto of HB 68?

This month Ohio lawmakers voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of HB 68, banning transgender youth from receiving some gender-affirming care and transgender girls from girls' sports teams. The new law will take effect in April, and some Ohio families directly impacted by the law have made plans to relocate or receive care in other states.

Before last week's override vote, Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) stated that Ohio's children's hospitals will continue treatment for people who have already started such care, but opponents claim the bill's ambiguity makes it unclear whether they would be allowed to continue that care.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the new law and speak with a local parent of a transgender daughter.

Guests:



Nick Zingarelli, parent and director and chief attorney, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Help Center, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Christopher Bolling, MD, member, Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television, Statehouse News Bureau

