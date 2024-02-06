A new bill could ban DEI in Kentucky higher education
A new measure introduced by Kentucky Republican state lawmaker Rep. Jennifer Decker last month aims to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in Kentucky's public colleges and universities. If passed, House Bill 9 would go into effect as soon as June 30.
DEI initiatives gained national attention after former President Trump signed a 2020 executive order outlawing racial sensitivity training for federal agencies. Conservatives argue DEI initiatives are divisive and discriminatory, and in 2023, more than 20 states considered or approved new laws dismantling DEI initiatives.
On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about Kentucky's HB 9 and the movement against DEI initiatives in higher education.
Guests:
- Nicholas Confessore, journalist, The New York Times
- Richard Kendell, former commissioner, Utah System of Higher Education
