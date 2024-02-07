Why the Tri-State gets an 'F' on preventing tobacco use

The American Lung Association's 2024 "State of Tobacco Control" report gave Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana failing grades for the states' taxes on tobacco products, funding for prevention and control programs, and laws related to flavored tobacco.

The report came out the same day the Ohio Senate voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a measure that prohibits cities from imposing flavored tobacco bans.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the objections to such bans and the impact of tobacco control policies on businesses and public health.

Guests:

Ken Fletcher, advocacy director for Ohio, American Lung Association

Megan Folkerth, program director of health policy and systems, Interact for Health

