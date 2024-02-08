'We have adequate parking': Cincinnati sets a limit on surface parking lots Downtown

Downtown Cincinnati has 40,000 parking spaces and the current City Council thinks that's enough. Councilmembers passed a ban last week on new surface parking lots in Downtown and parts of the East End, Mount Adams, Mount Auburn, Pendleton, Over-the-Rhine and the West End.

Councilmember Mark Jeffreys introduced the idea more than a year ago, citing studies on the negative environmental impacts of surface lots. The measure allows new surface lots to operate temporarily while a developer plans for a different project on the site.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how much parking the city really has and why there's been so much debate over how much it needs.

Guests:

Mark Jeffreys, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council

Henry Grabar, staff writer, Slate, author of "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World"

