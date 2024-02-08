'We have adequate parking': Cincinnati sets a limit on surface parking lots Downtown
Downtown Cincinnati has 40,000 parking spaces and the current City Council thinks that's enough. Councilmembers passed a ban last week on new surface parking lots in Downtown and parts of the East End, Mount Adams, Mount Auburn, Pendleton, Over-the-Rhine and the West End.
Councilmember Mark Jeffreys introduced the idea more than a year ago, citing studies on the negative environmental impacts of surface lots. The measure allows new surface lots to operate temporarily while a developer plans for a different project on the site.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how much parking the city really has and why there's been so much debate over how much it needs.
Guests:
- Mark Jeffreys, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council
- Henry Grabar, staff writer, Slate, author of "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World"
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.