Dishes to help you celebrate the Lunar New Year

Millions of people are preparing for the coming Lunar New Year with festivities, family and food. The holiday marks the first new moon on the lunar calendar, and 2024 is the year of the dragon.

Locally, the Wong family of Oriental Wok is planning to prepare traditional Chinese dishes for a big celebration. On Cincinnati Edition, they discuss their longstanding family traditions around the holiday and recommendations on dishes to share.

Guests:

Susanna Wong, Oriental Wok

- Koji Sado, co-founder, Asianati

