Dishes to help you celebrate the Lunar New Year
Millions of people are preparing for the coming Lunar New Year with festivities, family and food. The holiday marks the first new moon on the lunar calendar, and 2024 is the year of the dragon.
Locally, the Wong family of Oriental Wok is planning to prepare traditional Chinese dishes for a big celebration. On Cincinnati Edition, they discuss their longstanding family traditions around the holiday and recommendations on dishes to share.
Guests:
- Susanna Wong, Oriental Wok
- - Koji Sado, co-founder, Asianati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.