CPS faces budgetary challenges and pushback over school merger proposal

Local school districts are facing budgetary challenges now that COVID-era funds are drying up. That led to a long school board meeting and some intense criticism by the community in the Cincinnati Public School district last week over a proposal to consolidate several schools to balance the budget.

The plan would merge Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Walnut Hills with Evanston Academy and South Avondale Elementary with Rockdale Academy, along with the closure of Riverview East Academy.

Parents, community members and staff voiced opposition during a board meeting last Monday. The board noted that there were community engagement sessions and surveys about the recommendations in which 50% of respondents supported the consolidation.

CPS leaders are now discussing more options to balance the budget, and the board will meet again Wednesday night.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the budgetary challenges the district faces and the concerns community members have expressed over the proposed consolidations.

Guests:



Eve Bolton, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education

Mona Jenkins, president, Walnut Hills Area Council

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

