Cincinnati's streetcar continues to break ridership records. What's next for the transit option?

There were many hurdles along the route to getting Cincinnati's streetcar on track and challenges in the years after its first ride. But 2023 was a good year for the Cincinnati Connector with record ridership, up 30% from the previous year.

Now the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering is looking for feedback on how to improve service. The department is releasing a survey to gather information from the public.

On Cincinnati Edition we'll discuss what DOTE hopes to discover, what changes may be in the works and how the department responds to questions about whether an expansion could be in the future.

Guests:

Lori Burchett, deputy director, City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering Streetcar Services

Mark Jeffreys, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council

Les Shaw, general manager, Transdev North America

