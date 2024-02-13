Kentucky backs away from ibogaine research to treat opioid addiction

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission voted not to allocate $42 million from the over $800 million in opioid settlement funds the state received toward researching ibogaine — an experimental psychedelic treatment for opioid addiction.

Ibogaine has gained recognition for its potential to treat severe PTSD and minimize addiction withdrawal symptoms. However, the drug is classified as a Schedule 1 substance and has not been approved by the FDA. Although Kentucky did see a decrease in overdose deaths in 2022, the substance abuse crisis still plagues the state as lawmakers decide how to best use settlement funds toward treatment and recovery.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the opioid and substance abuse crisis in Kentucky and how agencies are working to provide resources statewide.

Guests:



Valerie Hardcastle, Ph.D., St. Elizabeth Healthcare executive director of the Institute for Health Innovation

Morgan Watkins, health reporter, Louisville Public Media

Tara Moseley Hyde, CEO, People Advocating Recovery

Ways to listen to this show:

