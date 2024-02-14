© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

What can polyamory teach monogamous couples about relationships?

Published February 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
an illustration of three people with hearts in their heads as in a love triangle
The traditional script for romance involves finding that one, true love.

But people who are polyamorous don't expect one person to be able to meet all their needs.

Pew Research Center data suggests that younger adults and people who are living with their partners are more likely to view an open marriage as acceptable.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about polyamory, how people in the U.S. feel about it, and what monogamous couples might be able to learn from it.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
