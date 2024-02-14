What can polyamory teach monogamous couples about relationships?

The traditional script for romance involves finding that one, true love.

But people who are polyamorous don't expect one person to be able to meet all their needs.

Pew Research Center data suggests that younger adults and people who are living with their partners are more likely to view an open marriage as acceptable.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about polyamory, how people in the U.S. feel about it, and what monogamous couples might be able to learn from it.

Guests:

Rachel Minkin, research associate, Pew Research Center

Jessica Fern, polyamorous psychotherapist and author of "Polysecure: Attachment, Trauma and Consensual Nonmonogamy"

Rachel Moore, Cincinnati resident

Alex Dalsfoist, Cincinnati resident

