How local museums are working with Indigenous communities amid new federal regulations
Museums locally and around the country have been removing items and covering up displays to follow new federal regulations regarding Native American remains and artifacts. The Biden administration announced the update in January in an effort to speed up the repatriation of these items to their tribes.
The Cincinnati Art Museum and Cincinnati Museum Center have been removing items from view. Similarly, the Cleveland Museum of Art put up a barrier in January around several displays as it determines what permission is needed for viewing.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why repatriation has been a long process, the new requirements and whether enough action is being taken.
Guests:
- Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard, executive director, Urban Native Collective
- Cameron Kitchin, director, Cincinnati Art Museum
- Bob Genheimer, curator of archaeology, Cincinnati Museum Center
