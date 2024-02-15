A new multimedia series highlighting local artists debuts on Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Public Radio this month debuted a new, multimedia documentary collaboration called The Art Of… highlighting the artistic process of creatives living and working in Cincinnati's diverse creative community.

Each episode features an original song by host Michael "Deuces II" Cunningham II — the creative force behind the new podcast series.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the development of The Art Of… , the artists and creatives cultivating Cincinnati's rich arts scene and where you can listen to the first three episodes.

Guests:



Michael "Deuces" Cunningham, host of The Art Of…

Lex Nycole, creative director, culture curator

Ways to listen to this show:

