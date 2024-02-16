Do pardon powers need limits? More troubles for former Tri-County Mall, plus more top stories

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed hundreds of pardons and commutations after his narrow loss to Democrat Andy Beshear in 2019. One of those pardons included a convicted killer whose family members had ties to his campaign. Now lawmakers in the Commonwealth are pushing a bill to limit that executive power. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the legislation does and the case that prompted it.

Plus, the former Tri-County Mall faces new troubles as a developer defaults on his loan and now fights to avoid foreclosure. The Texas developer has plans to transform the site into an upscale apartment community, but trouble has been brewing since July. We discuss the series of missed milestones and what could keep the project alive.

Then, a prolific local painter captured the people that make up our community in larger-than-life murals, but his work is disappearing as redevelopment alters Over-the-Rhine and the West End. Reporter Nick Swartsell documents what remains but could be lost.

Guests:

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Dan Monk, I-Team Reporter, WCPO 9

Michael Pitman, senior associate reporter, Journal News

Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

