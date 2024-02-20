New family preservation effort aims to help parents keep kids out of foster care
Ohio had more than 16,000 children referred to child welfare agencies last month, according to Ohio Department of Job & Family Services data.
More than 5,000 of those referrals were made for neglect.
Some who study the child welfare system in the U.S. argue that too often, neglect is another word for poverty. They question whether more could be done to support parents and keep families together.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about a new effort to keep local families intact.
Guests:
- Alex Patsfall, deputy director for children’s services, Hamilton County Job & Family Services
- Charlee Tchividjian, founder and CEO, Every Mother’s Advocate
- Emilie Boyes, client services manager, City Link Center
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.