Could 'Connected Communities' help ease Cincinnati’s housing crisis? Plus more top stories

This week, Cincinnati residents attended the first public engagement meeting for "Connected Communities," Mayor Aftab Purval's proposed plan to overhaul the city's zoning code.

The plan includes significant changes to Cincinnati's zoning codes that would allow "middle housing" options, reduce or eliminate rules to parking and per-building caps on housing units. We'll hear what residents thought about the plan.

Plus, we'll learn about one man's fight to rally against the Archdiocese of Cincinnati's Beacons of Light plan to consolidate local parishes. Now parishioners from the 19-county Archdiocese have named him as their procurator.

Then, before the days of smartphones, there were numbers you could call on a landline phone to learn the time and weather forecast — and the service still exists. Reporter Tana Weingartner gives us the 411.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Patricia Gallagher Newberry, enterprise and watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

