Has COVID become another routine respiratory infection?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could soon change its isolation guidance for people who have tested positive for COVID, according to recent media reports. The agency is considering new guidelines where workers and school-aged children would not be required to isolate before returning to school or work if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication and if their symptoms are mild or resolving.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the latest guideline updates, the potential impact they have on public health policies, and how to keep healthy during the cold and flu season.

Guests:



Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, professor of clinical medicine, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

