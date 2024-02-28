Clifton Cultural Arts Center opens the doors to its new home this spring

The Clifton Cultural Arts Center (CCAC) is opening its doors to its brand new home this spring seven years after getting notice that it had to leave its original space in the historic Clifton School building. The CCAC's lease with Cincinnati Public Schools ended in 2017 when the district needed to reclaim the property to open a new neighborhood school.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about CCAC's new 18,000-square foot facility that will serve as a community arts incubator. We'll also hear about the new exhibition celebrating Black hair culture, HAIRitage.

Guests:



Leslie Mooney, executive director, Clifton Cultural Arts Center

Erin Smith Glenn, artist and CCAC artist in residency

Ways to listen to this show:

