Clifton Cultural Arts Center opens the doors to its new home this spring
The Clifton Cultural Arts Center (CCAC) is opening its doors to its brand new home this spring seven years after getting notice that it had to leave its original space in the historic Clifton School building. The CCAC's lease with Cincinnati Public Schools ended in 2017 when the district needed to reclaim the property to open a new neighborhood school.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about CCAC's new 18,000-square foot facility that will serve as a community arts incubator. We'll also hear about the new exhibition celebrating Black hair culture, HAIRitage.
Guests:
- Leslie Mooney, executive director, Clifton Cultural Arts Center
- Erin Smith Glenn, artist and CCAC artist in residency
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., orsubscribe to our podcast.