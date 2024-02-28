Is your dream home a shipping container?
Shipping containers are spreading in popularity as an affordable housing option. Now an aunt and niece team in Butler County has launched a business to build these tiny homes locally with the goal of providing housing at what they hope is the average American's price-point.
Butler County, like other communities, has seen increases in rent and challenges with affordable housing availability. Could container homes help? And are they a green option for home design? We’ll examine this approach on Cincinnati Edition.
Guests:
- Sandra Whitley, co-founder and CEO, House in a Box
- Allison Lyons, co-founder and CMO, House in a Box
- Chloe Veltman, correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk
