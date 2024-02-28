© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Cincinnati Edition

Is your dream home a shipping container?

Published February 28, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
Allison Lyons and Sandra Whitley are building homes out of shipping containers
Provided
Allison Lyons and Sandra Whitley are building homes out of shipping containers

Shipping containers are spreading in popularity as an affordable housing option. Now an aunt and niece team in Butler County has launched a business to build these tiny homes locally with the goal of providing housing at what they hope is the average American's price-point.

Butler County, like other communities, has seen increases in rent and challenges with affordable housing availability. Could container homes help? And are they a green option for home design? We’ll examine this approach on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

  • Sandra Whitley, co-founder and CEO, House in a Box
  • Allison Lyons, co-founder and CMO, House in a Box
  • Chloe Veltman, correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionaffordable housing
Stay Connected