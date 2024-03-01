McConnell stepping down, Jeff Ruby facing a lawsuit, plus more top stories

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he knows when it's time to move on. This week the Kentucky Republican announced he'll step down from his leadership position in November. He says he will at least serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in 2027.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the swift work by a Kentucky House Committee on Thursday to strip Democratic Governor Andy Beshear of the power to fill McConnell’s seat.

Then, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions this summer, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed universities to follow the decision. We'll see what this now means for scholarships at public colleges.

Plus, the case against a local culinary empire: Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment faces a lawsuit alleging “tip pooling.”

Guests:

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Louisville Public Media

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse New Bureau

Brian Planalp, staff reporter, Business Courier

