McConnell stepping down, Jeff Ruby facing a lawsuit, plus more top stories
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he knows when it's time to move on. This week the Kentucky Republican announced he'll step down from his leadership position in November. He says he will at least serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in 2027.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the swift work by a Kentucky House Committee on Thursday to strip Democratic Governor Andy Beshear of the power to fill McConnell’s seat.
Then, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions this summer, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed universities to follow the decision. We'll see what this now means for scholarships at public colleges.
Plus, the case against a local culinary empire: Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment faces a lawsuit alleging “tip pooling.”
Guests:
- Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Louisville Public Media
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse New Bureau
- Brian Planalp, staff reporter, Business Courier
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.