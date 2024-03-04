Ohio universities are cutting programs – why?
This spring Kent State University and the University of Toledo joined a growing list of Ohio universities and colleges to announce major cuts to their degree programs.
Ohio is not an outlier — cuts like these have been taking place in higher education institutions across the country for years.
But the state is quickly approaching "the demographic cliff" where the U.S. birth rate has directly impacted high school class sizes. Smaller classes equal fewer students considering going to college.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the leading factors behind these cuts and which programs will remain to develop the future workforce.
Guests:
- Josh Moody, reporter, Inside Higher Ed
- C. Todd Jones, president and general counsel, Association of Independent Colleges & Universities of Ohio
