Coney Island has closed, but park-goers aren't giving up the fight
Coney Island officially closed late last year, and the new owners finalized the purchase of the historic amusement park.
Music and Event Management (MEMI), a subsidiary of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), plans to build a concert venue at the site. But the plans — which would include demolition of Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens — have spurred online petitions to save the almost 100-year-old attractions.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what impact adding a new music venue could have on the region, the response from community members, and the efforts by the Save Coney Islanders to prevent the demolition.
Cincinnati Edition reached out to the CSO/MEMI and the Anderson Township Trustees. They declined to join the program at this time.
Guests:
- Scott Wartman, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Victoria Vogelgesang, organizer, The Save Coney Islanders
