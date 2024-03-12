© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Books
Cincinnati Edition

The terrible crimes behind some of the nation's most important laws

Published March 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background.
Rawf8
/
iStockphoto
.

True crime can feel unseemly and voyeuristic.

But some of the worst and most highly publicized crimes in U.S. history have helped shape our country's legal system, influencing the laws, rights and protections we have today.

In her book Crimes of the Centuries, Amber Hunt explores 25 of the nation's most impactful crimes.

"Every law in place today has an origin story," she writes.

On Cincinnati Edition, she talks about some of those origin stories and the laws and protections they inspired.

Guest:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiontrue crime
