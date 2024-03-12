The terrible crimes behind some of the nation's most important laws
True crime can feel unseemly and voyeuristic.
But some of the worst and most highly publicized crimes in U.S. history have helped shape our country's legal system, influencing the laws, rights and protections we have today.
In her book Crimes of the Centuries, Amber Hunt explores 25 of the nation's most impactful crimes.
"Every law in place today has an origin story," she writes.
On Cincinnati Edition, she talks about some of those origin stories and the laws and protections they inspired.
Guest:
- Amber Hunt, Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter and author of Crimes of the Centuries
