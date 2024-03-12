We ask local leaders about plans to address spiking property taxes

The recent spike in property taxes locally has sent shock waves through neighborhoods. Residents have implored city, county and state leaders to take action to alleviate the burden on homeowners.

The Hamilton County Commission recently announced a plan to reallocate federal funds toward mortgage, property tax and utility relief for eligible homeowners.

In the meantime, a Cincinnati Council committee on Monday approved the formation of a task force that will look at ways to alleviate the property tax spike. Council Member Mark Jeffreys introduced the idea.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask local leaders how far they think these plans will go in addressing the problem, and we answer your questions.

Guests:

Denise Driehaus, vice president, Hamilton County Commission

Jill Schiller, treasurer, Hamilton County

Mark Jeffreys, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council

Ways to listen to this show: