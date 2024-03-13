Dr. Amy Acton discusses the public health playbook that kicked in during COVID

The world seemed to stop in 2020 when a new virus entered our lexicon. But an elaborate system of care operating behind the scenes kicked into overdrive to save countless lives.

A new PBS documentary series, The Invisible Shield, reveals the hidden history of public health and the race to eradicate diseases. Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health and one of the frontline leaders of the COVID response in the state, is featured in the series.

On Cincinnati Edition, she discusses what we learned from the pandemic and the challenges that lie ahead.

The first episode of The Invisible Shield airs March 26 on PBS.

