The two oldest candidates for president could face off this November. Should age matter?

It looks more and more like the 2024 presidential election will feature the two oldest candidates in U.S. history.

President Joe Biden is 81, and former President Donald Trump is 77.

Political commentators, comedians and voters are asking whether they're too old to run the country.

But some experts on aging wonder how much of that concern is rooted in ageism.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about aging, the implications of age for the presidential race and tips for improving mental acuity in later years.

Guests:

Tracey Gendron, Ph.D., executive director, Virginia Center on Aging, and chair and professor of gerontology, Virginia Commonwealth University

Suzanne Kunkel, Ph.D., senior research scholar, Miami University Scripps Gerontology Center

