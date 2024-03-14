Plenty of people love dog parks. But do dogs?

The warmer weather can feel like the perfect time for you and a furry friend or two to visit a local dog park.

But are those parks good for your good boys and girls?

Dogs can be bullies, too, canine behavior experts say, and fights can result in dogs learning inappropriate behaviors from other dogs.

On this Cincinnati Edition pet show, we talk about the pros and cons of dog parks and what to watch out for to make sure your pet has a positive experience. Plus, we'll talk about veterinary dental health and pose the question: Is it possible to brush a cat's teeth?

Guests:

Leanne Lilly, DVM, board certified veterinary behaviorist, The Ohio State University

Emily Ward, DVM, practice limited to veterinary dentistry, MedVet Cincinnati

Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer, owner, Paws Look Listen

Ways to listen to this show: