Plenty of people love dog parks. But do dogs?
The warmer weather can feel like the perfect time for you and a furry friend or two to visit a local dog park.
But are those parks good for your good boys and girls?
Dogs can be bullies, too, canine behavior experts say, and fights can result in dogs learning inappropriate behaviors from other dogs.
On this Cincinnati Edition pet show, we talk about the pros and cons of dog parks and what to watch out for to make sure your pet has a positive experience. Plus, we'll talk about veterinary dental health and pose the question: Is it possible to brush a cat's teeth?
Guests:
- Leanne Lilly, DVM, board certified veterinary behaviorist, The Ohio State University
- Emily Ward, DVM, practice limited to veterinary dentistry, MedVet Cincinnati
- Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer, owner, Paws Look Listen
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.