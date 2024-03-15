Local high school administrator on leave after arrest in Nashville and more top stories

The president of Archbishop Moeller High School was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Nashville last weekend at a bar. According to a police complaint, security guards at the bar claimed that James Marshall Hyzdu was “following women around, making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with the defendant.” Hyzdu faces several charges, including criminal trespass, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Plus, the board of that oversees Red Bike has voted to shut down Cincinnati’s nonprofit bicycling sharing program. The organization cited the lack of a sustainable funding model as its reason for closure. Now Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys and Mayor Aftab Pureval want to use city funds to help save the program.

Then, the Tri-State remembers WKRC Local 12 anchor and reporter John Lomax, who passed away this week from complications of pneumonia. Lomax co-anchored "Good Morning Cincinnati" for 32 years and retired in 2022 after 39 years with the station.

Guests:



Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

John Kiesewetter, WVXU Media Beat writer

