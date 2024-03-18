Highlights from the 2024 True/False Film Festival

While Hollywood and movie-lovers geared up for one of the biggest nights in the film industry last weekend, film critic tt stern enzi and his team headed to Columbia, Missouri, for the True/False Festival — the preeminent nonfiction film festival.

Truth is a tricky concept to capture, and documentary filmmakers are charged with developing and transforming narratives on film into lessons that transcend cultures and time, stern-enzi writes in his column for WVXU. Luckily for us, he did the marathon work and came back with five documentary films that do just that.

