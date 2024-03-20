CSO president says plans for the former Coney Island site will keep the park in the community

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra President Jonathan Martin says he knows community members have a lot of feelings about the recent closing of Coney Island. In an interview with Cincinnati Edition, Martin points out that the CSO did not close the park, and he sees the future plans as a way to keep the land in service to the community.

Music and Event Management Inc. — a subsidiary of the CSO — bought the amusement park property and plans to build a concert venue on the site. Since the purchase was made public, thousands of people have signed an online petition in hopes of saving the nearly 100-year-old Sunlite Pool.

You can hear our recent conversation with the group behind those efforts, the Save Coney Islanders. Now the group says they are offering to buy the land where the pool is located.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with CSO President Jonathan Martin about the plans, the response from the community and how they are addressing the feedback.

The CSO is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

