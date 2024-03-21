Is it ever time to 'de-prescribe' psychiatric drugs?

Millions of Americans seek out mental health care and medication as part of their treatment. And that can include taking multiple psychiatric drugs simultaneously.

But what happens if a patient stops taking their prescriptions without consulting their doctor? Experts warn this can lead to withdrawal and can be dangerous.

How can patients and their doctors know when it may be the right time to discontinue a medication, and how do physicians "de-prescribe" psychiatric medications?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss de-prescribing and how doctors navigate this process with their patients.

Guests:

Suzanne Sampang, MD, clinical medical director of child and adolescent psychiatry, Cincinnati Children’s

William Hartmann, medical director of Williams House, Lindner Center of Hope

Ways to listen to this show:

