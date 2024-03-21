A landmark settlement could have major impacts on the U.S. housing market

Last week a federal jury in Missouri ruled that the National Association of Realtors (N.A.R.) and several real estate companies conspired to inflate brokerage commissions on home sales. In the landmark deal, the court ordered them to collectively pay $1.8 billion in damages.

The N.A.R. agreed to pay $418 million over four years to settle a series of cases and eliminate its rules on commissions — a change that experts say could lower seller fees and overall home prices.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the court’s ruling and the potential impacts the landmark deal will have on the current housing market and prospective homebuyers in the Tri-State.

Guests:



Al Rosser, associate broker, ERA Real Solutions Realty

Gary Painter, professor of real estate, University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business

