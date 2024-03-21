A landmark settlement could have major impacts on the U.S. housing market
Last week a federal jury in Missouri ruled that the National Association of Realtors (N.A.R.) and several real estate companies conspired to inflate brokerage commissions on home sales. In the landmark deal, the court ordered them to collectively pay $1.8 billion in damages.
The N.A.R. agreed to pay $418 million over four years to settle a series of cases and eliminate its rules on commissions — a change that experts say could lower seller fees and overall home prices.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the court’s ruling and the potential impacts the landmark deal will have on the current housing market and prospective homebuyers in the Tri-State.
Guests:
- Al Rosser, associate broker, ERA Real Solutions Realty
- Gary Painter, professor of real estate, University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.