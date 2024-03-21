© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

A landmark settlement could have major impacts on the U.S. housing market

Published March 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
FILE - In this, Tuesday, March 12, 2013, photo, a sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Mariemont, Ohio. From household wealth to spending at stores, many of the U.S. economy’s vital signs have recovered from the damage done by the Great Recession. While the housing market is improving, that engine of economic growth and job creation still has far to go before it can be deemed healthy.
Al Behrman
/
AP
FILE - In this, Tuesday, March 12, 2013, photo, a sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Mariemont, Ohio. From household wealth to spending at stores, many of the U.S. economy’s vital signs have recovered from the damage done by the Great Recession. While the housing market is improving, that engine of economic growth and job creation still has far to go before it can be deemed healthy.

Last week a federal jury in Missouri ruled that the National Association of Realtors (N.A.R.) and several real estate companies conspired to inflate brokerage commissions on home sales. In the landmark deal, the court ordered them to collectively pay $1.8 billion in damages.

The N.A.R. agreed to pay $418 million over four years to settle a series of cases and eliminate its rules on commissions — a change that experts say could lower seller fees and overall home prices.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the court’s ruling and the potential impacts the landmark deal will have on the current housing market and prospective homebuyers in the Tri-State.

Guests:

  • Al Rosser, associate broker, ERA Real Solutions Realty
  • Gary Painter, professor of real estate, University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionreal estate
Stay Connected